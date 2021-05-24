China inoculated more than 100 million people in one week. Photo: Reuters China inoculated more than 100 million people in one week. Photo: Reuters
China inoculated more than 100 million people in one week. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China passes 500 million doses in rush to meet vaccination target

  • Some provinces have a cut-off of June 9 to have the first jab to allow enough time to deliver second shots by the end of the month
  • In China, up to 85 per cent of the population would need to be vaccinated for herd immunity, says CDC researcher who believes it’s possible this year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:36pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China inoculated more than 100 million people in one week. Photo: Reuters China inoculated more than 100 million people in one week. Photo: Reuters
China inoculated more than 100 million people in one week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE