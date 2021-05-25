The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been studying coronaviruses found in bats. Photo: Shutterstock
Wuhan laboratory adds another branch to bat coronavirus family tree
- Details of new lineage that contains distant relatives of the virus that causes Covid-19 suggest current discoveries may be the ‘tip of the iceberg’
- The facility has found itself at the centre of strongly denied claims about lab leaks
Topic | Coronavirus China
