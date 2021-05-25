Two strains of bird flu have been detected in dozens of countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stay alert to new pandemic risk after Russian bird flu cases, warn Chinese experts
- The first human infections from a highly infectious influenza virus needs constant vigilance, the pair warn in a letter to Science magazine
- Public health specialists say increased monitoring of poultry farms, markets and wild birds will be needed
Topic | H5N1 bird flu virus
