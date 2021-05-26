Hospital staff in the Taiwanese cities of Taipei and New Taipei are having difficulty tracing patients who have been tested and told to go home and wait for results, which turned out to be positive. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Taiwan seeks 300 missing Covid-positive people as record high deaths reported
- On Wednesday, the island reported 302 new local cases, two new imported cases and 331 cases delayed by a reporting backlog
- After carrying out testing, hospitals have not been able to get in touch with hundreds of positive patients because of fake or illegible ID reporting
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
