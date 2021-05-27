Sinopharm’s Beijing and Wuhan subsidiaries have both produced vaccines. Photo: Reuters Sinopharm’s Beijing and Wuhan subsidiaries have both produced vaccines. Photo: Reuters
Chinese drug firm Sinopharm finally publishes Covid-19 vaccine trial data

  • Interim Phase 3 results suggest two products have efficacy rates well above 50 per cent but there is little data on the elderly and other vulnerable groups
  • More than 200 million doses have already been administered worldwide and a vaccine made by the firm’s Beijing subsidiary has been approved by the WHO

Zhuang Pinghui and Simone McCarthy
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Simone McCarthy

Updated: 7:02pm, 27 May, 2021

