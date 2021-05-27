Guangzhou’s Liwan and Haizhu districts are classified as “medium risk” areas under China’s three-tier system. Photo: Xinhua Guangzhou’s Liwan and Haizhu districts are classified as “medium risk” areas under China’s three-tier system. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Guangzhou residents queue for jabs after four cases reported

  • Between May 21 and May 27 ‘there were four confirmed cases and five asymptomatic cases’, Guangzhou Health Commission official says
  • Systems ‘must be put in place in cities like Guangzhou and Shenzhen to make sure that all necessary measures are implemented well and effectively’, local leaders say

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:08pm, 27 May, 2021

