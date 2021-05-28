Most coal-fired power plants in China capture the ash from burning coal, known as fly ash, but only half is recycled for construction materials like cement. Photo: Reuters
Coal burning contributes up to 70 per cent of carbon in Yangtze River sediment, study finds
- The environmental impact is not known, but researchers say carbon from fly ash will remain in the sediment for a long time
- They analysed particles in the basin area of mega cities and industrial centres where a third of the coal in China is consumed
