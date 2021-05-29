How the investigation should proceed is up for discussion at this week’s meeting of the WHO’s decision-making body. Photo: AFP How the investigation should proceed is up for discussion at this week’s meeting of the WHO’s decision-making body. Photo: AFP
How the investigation should proceed is up for discussion at this week’s meeting of the WHO’s decision-making body. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: WHO experts say ‘clock is ticking’ for follow-up origins research

  • Members of team that went to China earlier this year express frustration that next phase of investigation hasn’t started
  • It comes as controversy over the Wuhan lab leak theory has hung over a meeting of the UN body’s member states this week

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 12:30am, 29 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
How the investigation should proceed is up for discussion at this week’s meeting of the WHO’s decision-making body. Photo: AFP How the investigation should proceed is up for discussion at this week’s meeting of the WHO’s decision-making body. Photo: AFP
How the investigation should proceed is up for discussion at this week’s meeting of the WHO’s decision-making body. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE