Engine problems have hampered production of the J-20 stealth fighter. Photo: 81.com Engine problems have hampered production of the J-20 stealth fighter. Photo: 81.com
China /  Science

Can China finally solve its military jet engine problems? A new material might just do the trick

  • A new carbon-based coating for engine turbines that can withstand high temperatures could allow the country’s most advanced fighters to operate at full capacity
  • The country has long struggled with the technology required for its J-20 jets and has been forced to use engines that offer lower levels of performance

Topic |   China's military weapons
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 2:20pm, 29 May, 2021

