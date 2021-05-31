Residents line up for Covid-19 testing in Guangzhou’s Liwan district as the southern Chinese province of Guangdong battles an outbreak of the highly infectious strain first identified in India. Photo: AP
Covid-19 cases continue to climb as southern China outbreak traced to dim sum meal
- Fast-spreading strain first identified in India is behind the mini-outbreak in Guangdong province, with 20 new cases on Sunday
- Most of the people infected have been asymptomatic, according to provincial health authorities
