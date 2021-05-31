Mass screening is under way in Guangzhou’s Liwan district, where residents have been told to get tested for Covid-19 every two days. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Guangdong hit with travel restrictions as outbreak worsens
- Anyone who wants to leave the province must show a negative test result from within 72 hours before departure
- There were 20 new cases on Sunday, with fast-spreading strain first identified in India found in Guangzhou
