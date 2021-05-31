The existing JF-12 hypersonic wind tunnel in Beijing has about one-fifth of the power output of the new facility under construction. Photo: Handout
Mach 30 wind tunnel to ‘put China decades’ ahead in hypersonic race
- Leading researcher reveals new facility capable of simulating flight at 30 times the speed of sound will be ready ‘soon’
- Power produced by the JF-22 will be seven times more than the Hoover Dam in the US, almost as much as Three Gorges
Topic | China science
The existing JF-12 hypersonic wind tunnel in Beijing has about one-fifth of the power output of the new facility under construction. Photo: Handout