A nurse shows a vial of CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | WHO approves Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the second Chinese treatment to win designation
- The company joins Sinopharm as a Chinese supplier endorsed by the World Health Organization
- The move has the potential to help WHO’s dose-strapped COVAX vaccine distribution programme
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
