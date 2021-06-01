A nurse shows a vial of CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE A nurse shows a vial of CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | WHO approves Sinovac Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the second Chinese treatment to win designation

  • The company joins Sinopharm as a Chinese supplier endorsed by the World Health Organization
  • The move has the potential to help WHO’s dose-strapped COVAX vaccine distribution programme

Simone McCarthy  and Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:16pm, 1 Jun, 2021

