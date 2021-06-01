The CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, won emergency use approval by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE The CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, won emergency use approval by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, won emergency use approval by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

WHO approves Sinovac Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the second Chinese treatment to win designation

  • The company joins Sinopharm as a Chinese supplier endorsed by the World Health Organization
  • The move has the potential to help WHO’s dose-strapped Covax vaccine distribution programme

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthyZhuang Pinghui
Simone McCarthy  and Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 1:05am, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, won emergency use approval by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE The CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, won emergency use approval by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, won emergency use approval by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE