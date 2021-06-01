The CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, won emergency use approval by the World Health Organization on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
WHO approves Sinovac Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the second Chinese treatment to win designation
- The company joins Sinopharm as a Chinese supplier endorsed by the World Health Organization
- The move has the potential to help WHO’s dose-strapped Covax vaccine distribution programme
