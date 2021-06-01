A nurse wearing protective mask and gear comforts another as they change shifts on March 13, 2020 at the Cremona hospital, southeast of Milan, Lombardy, Italy. Photo: Paolo Miranda/AFP
Coronavirus: WHO rechecks research on when virus first surfaced in Italy
- There is growing international pressure to learn more about the origins of the pandemic
- Study samples suggesting the coronavirus was circulating outside China by October 2019 have been retested
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
