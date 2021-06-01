A nurse wearing protective mask and gear comforts another as they change shifts on March 13, 2020 at the Cremona hospital, southeast of Milan, Lombardy, Italy. Photo: Paolo Miranda/AFP A nurse wearing protective mask and gear comforts another as they change shifts on March 13, 2020 at the Cremona hospital, southeast of Milan, Lombardy, Italy. Photo: Paolo Miranda/AFP
A nurse wearing protective mask and gear comforts another as they change shifts on March 13, 2020 at the Cremona hospital, southeast of Milan, Lombardy, Italy. Photo: Paolo Miranda/AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: WHO rechecks research on when virus first surfaced in Italy

  • There is growing international pressure to learn more about the origins of the pandemic
  • Study samples suggesting the coronavirus was circulating outside China by October 2019 have been retested

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:20am, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse wearing protective mask and gear comforts another as they change shifts on March 13, 2020 at the Cremona hospital, southeast of Milan, Lombardy, Italy. Photo: Paolo Miranda/AFP A nurse wearing protective mask and gear comforts another as they change shifts on March 13, 2020 at the Cremona hospital, southeast of Milan, Lombardy, Italy. Photo: Paolo Miranda/AFP
A nurse wearing protective mask and gear comforts another as they change shifts on March 13, 2020 at the Cremona hospital, southeast of Milan, Lombardy, Italy. Photo: Paolo Miranda/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE