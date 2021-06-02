Residents get tested at a makeshift centre in Guangzhou, where a cluster of cases have been reported. Photo: Reuters Residents get tested at a makeshift centre in Guangzhou, where a cluster of cases have been reported. Photo: Reuters
Residents get tested at a makeshift centre in Guangzhou, where a cluster of cases have been reported. Photo: Reuters
China Society
China /  Science

College entrance exam a test for officials in coronavirus-hit Guangdong

  • Education department says annual examination will go ahead next week and measures are in place to keep students safe
  • They are required to report their health status every day and will have to get tested twice before they sit the gaokao

Topic |   China Society
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:17pm, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents get tested at a makeshift centre in Guangzhou, where a cluster of cases have been reported. Photo: Reuters Residents get tested at a makeshift centre in Guangzhou, where a cluster of cases have been reported. Photo: Reuters
Residents get tested at a makeshift centre in Guangzhou, where a cluster of cases have been reported. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE