Volunteers in protective gear make their way to a locked down community in Guangzhou’s Liwan district on Thursday to distribute food and supplies. Photo: VCG
Get tested and stay home: Guangzhou tries to stem Covid-19 outbreak

  • Authorities have vastly expanded screening capacity and public health expert says situation ‘would have been more alarming’ without it
  • Some 70 locally transmitted cases have been found, some of them the highly infectious Delta variant, but it is unclear how it entered the community

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:52am, 4 Jun, 2021

