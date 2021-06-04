The Japan Airlines plane that carried the vaccines to Taiwan pictured on the tarmac at Narita International Airport. Photo: Kyodo News The Japan Airlines plane that carried the vaccines to Taiwan pictured on the tarmac at Narita International Airport. Photo: Kyodo News
Over a million vaccines from Japan arrive in Taiwan as island continues Covid-19 battle

  • Taipei thanked Japan for the shipment of 1.24m doses of AstraZeneca’s product while the US has also promised to send supplies
  • Taiwan is currently trying to stop the latest outbreak spreading, recording 474 new infections and 21 deaths on Friday

