Major General Chen Wei is a top virologist at the PLA's Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Photo: Handout Major General Chen Wei is a top virologist at the PLA's Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Photo: Handout
Major General Chen Wei is a top virologist at the PLA's Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

China pushes to expand Covid-19 vaccine development but more work needed on trials: health official

  • US tops the world as home to 110 Covid-19 vaccine developers, followed by 41 in China and 22 in Canada: UNICEF
  • Inhaled vaccine may suit people reluctant to get injections or who need a booster, says Chinese military epidemiologist

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 5:00pm, 4 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Major General Chen Wei is a top virologist at the PLA's Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Photo: Handout Major General Chen Wei is a top virologist at the PLA's Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Photo: Handout
Major General Chen Wei is a top virologist at the PLA's Academy of Military Medical Sciences. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE