The PLA has a dedicated task force to investigate sightings. Photo: Shutterstock
China military uses AI to track rapidly increasing UFOs
- To the People’s Liberation Army they are ‘unidentified air conditions’ and artificial intelligence is the best way to keep up with them
- Chinese researchers confirm that sighting reports from across the country are on the rise but aliens are unlikely to be responsible
Topic | UFOs and Extraterrestrial Life
