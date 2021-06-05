It is not known when China’s youngest children will start receiving the vaccine. Photo: AFP It is not known when China’s youngest children will start receiving the vaccine. Photo: AFP
It is not known when China’s youngest children will start receiving the vaccine. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

China approves Covid-19 vaccine for children as young as three

  • Other countries have authorised vaccinations for under-18s but nowhere else has given the green light for their use on such a young age group
  • The vaccine maker Sinovac tells state broadcaster CCTV that it has been carrying out trials on minors and found no differences with adults

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 3:30pm, 5 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
It is not known when China’s youngest children will start receiving the vaccine. Photo: AFP It is not known when China’s youngest children will start receiving the vaccine. Photo: AFP
It is not known when China’s youngest children will start receiving the vaccine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE