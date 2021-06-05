It is not known when China’s youngest children will start receiving the vaccine. Photo: AFP
China approves Covid-19 vaccine for children as young as three
- Other countries have authorised vaccinations for under-18s but nowhere else has given the green light for their use on such a young age group
- The vaccine maker Sinovac tells state broadcaster CCTV that it has been carrying out trials on minors and found no differences with adults
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
