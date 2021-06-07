Two front runners in China’s Covid-19 vaccine response were listed by the WHO for emergency use in May and June. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: exempt emergency vaccines from late-stage clinical trials, Chinese health official urges WHO
- Zeng Yixin says WHO should consider replacing late-stage human trials with data relating to neutralising antibody levels
- WHO experts have discussed whether and how to move from clinical endpoint data to correlating measures of immunity
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
