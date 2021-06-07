Two front runners in China’s Covid-19 vaccine response were listed by the WHO for emergency use in May and June. Photo: AP Two front runners in China’s Covid-19 vaccine response were listed by the WHO for emergency use in May and June. Photo: AP
Two front runners in China’s Covid-19 vaccine response were listed by the WHO for emergency use in May and June. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: exempt emergency vaccines from late-stage clinical trials, Chinese health official urges WHO

  • Zeng Yixin says WHO should consider replacing late-stage human trials with data relating to neutralising antibody levels
  • WHO experts have discussed whether and how to move from clinical endpoint data to correlating measures of immunity

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:43pm, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Two front runners in China’s Covid-19 vaccine response were listed by the WHO for emergency use in May and June. Photo: AP Two front runners in China’s Covid-19 vaccine response were listed by the WHO for emergency use in May and June. Photo: AP
Two front runners in China’s Covid-19 vaccine response were listed by the WHO for emergency use in May and June. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE