Local citizens line up to have nucleic acid testing at the Huadu District of Guangzhou city, China’s Guangdong province, on June 6, 2021. All people living in Huadu District of Guangzhou city are required to be tested. Photo: Imaginechina
Coronavirus: 18 million tests in three days as Guangzhou tries to stem spread in latest outbreak
- ‘Nobody is a bystander in this war against the pandemic,’ says spokeswoman for the Guangzhou Health Commission as city and nearby cities roll out mass testing
- Four new cases reported are in Liwan district, home of 75-year-old woman believed to be the first local infection in the latest outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus China
Local citizens line up to have nucleic acid testing at the Huadu District of Guangzhou city, China’s Guangdong province, on June 6, 2021. All people living in Huadu District of Guangzhou city are required to be tested. Photo: Imaginechina