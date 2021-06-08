Many Chinese have found Zhang Wenhong’s presence reassuring since the early days of the pandemic. Photo: TPG/Getty Images
Zhang Wenhong is China’s own Dr Fauci: intelligent, humane and protector against Covid-19
- Shanghai infectious disease doctor is a household name for leading from the front line and speaking out against excessively harsh lockdown measures
- His popularity is, in part, because he has not cashed in his position or popularity for financial rewards, says global health observer
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Many Chinese have found Zhang Wenhong’s presence reassuring since the early days of the pandemic. Photo: TPG/Getty Images