Zhang Wenhong is China’s own Dr Fauci: intelligent, humane and protector against Covid-19

  • Shanghai infectious disease doctor is a household name for leading from the front line and speaking out against excessively harsh lockdown measures
  • His popularity is, in part, because he has not cashed in his position or popularity for financial rewards, says global health observer

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 9:06am, 8 Jun, 2021

