The Long March 3B has a new parachute system to help give more control over where its boosters end up. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese rocket gets parachute system to help guide boosters back to Earth
- It was used on a Long March 3B carrying a meteorological satellite into orbit on Friday
- Parachutes and parafoil control altitude and direction to reduce size of estimated landing area
Topic | China science
