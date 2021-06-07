The Long March 3B has a new parachute system to help give more control over where its boosters end up. Photo: Xinhua The Long March 3B has a new parachute system to help give more control over where its boosters end up. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese rocket gets parachute system to help guide boosters back to Earth

  • It was used on a Long March 3B carrying a meteorological satellite into orbit on Friday
  • Parachutes and parafoil control altitude and direction to reduce size of estimated landing area

Kristin Huang
Updated: 10:30pm, 7 Jun, 2021

