Police officers stop people near a restricted residential area in Liwan district, Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters
Chinese man arrested after breaking quarantine rules to see Covid-positive parents

  • Guangzhou police say the man could face criminal charges after he hid the visit from health workers
  • Authorities have meanwhile warned Guangdong residents to comply with mass testing requirements

Josephine Ma
Updated: 8:00am, 9 Jun, 2021

