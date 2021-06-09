A man wearing a protective face mask sets up thermometer machines at a tennis court, which is being converted into a makeshift vaccination site in Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 8, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: critics ask why Taiwan’s death rate is higher than the global pandemic average
- Taiwan has a fatality-per-infection rate of 2.78 per cent compared with global average 2.14 per cent
- Wednesday’s coronavirus figures show 275 more infections and 25 new deaths on the island
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
A man wearing a protective face mask sets up thermometer machines at a tennis court, which is being converted into a makeshift vaccination site in Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 8, 2021. Photo: Reuters