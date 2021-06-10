Residents line up for coronavirus testing in the Liwan District in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province. Guangzhou has up to 23 qualified Covid-19 testing companies and institutes. Photo: AP Photo Residents line up for coronavirus testing in the Liwan District in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province. Guangzhou has up to 23 qualified Covid-19 testing companies and institutes. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: Guangzhou puts power of city and science resources behind massive testing programme

  • 28 million coronavirus tests administered in Guangzhou between May 26 and June 7
  • Presence of the Delta virus strain has made transmission in latest outbreak of 119 cases more rapid, says deputy head of Guangzhou Science Technology Bureau

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 2:43pm, 10 Jun, 2021

