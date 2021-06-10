Residents line up for coronavirus testing in the Liwan District in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province. Guangzhou has up to 23 qualified Covid-19 testing companies and institutes. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: Guangzhou puts power of city and science resources behind massive testing programme
- 28 million coronavirus tests administered in Guangzhou between May 26 and June 7
- Presence of the Delta virus strain has made transmission in latest outbreak of 119 cases more rapid, says deputy head of Guangzhou Science Technology Bureau
