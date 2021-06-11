The rover Zhu Rong (left) and its landing platform were photographed together on Mars. Photo: Xinhua
China posts new Mars photos from rover Zhu Rong, declares mission a success
- Photos of flat landscape, soil, landing platform and rover posted on WeChat, with the platform displaying a banner of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic mascots
- China National Space Administration vows to make scientific data available ‘so that all mankind can share the achievements’
Topic | China science
