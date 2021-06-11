Sinovac is among the makers of the seven vaccines used in the mainland’s vaccination drive. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing repeats offer of Covid-19 vaccines as Taiwan reports 287 new cases
- Taiwanese who fly to mainland China can take shots, says body for cross-strait affairs, urging removal of ‘man-made obstacles for mainland vaccines’
- Mainland previously offered to send vaccines and specialists to the self-ruled island, which has had vaccines donated from Japan and the US
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Sinovac is among the makers of the seven vaccines used in the mainland’s vaccination drive. Photo: Xinhua