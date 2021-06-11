Workers in protective clothing deliver food to residents locked down in Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters Workers in protective clothing deliver food to residents locked down in Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters
Workers in protective clothing deliver food to residents locked down in Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 in China: Guangdong officials strike upbeat tone over latest outbreak

  • Officials say that the situation is ‘moving in a good direction’ but further cases cannot yet be ruled out as the province battles the Delta strain
  • Two districts of the provincial capital Guangzhou remain in lockdown, but no new cases were reported in neighbouring cities such as Shenzhen and Foshan

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:12pm, 11 Jun, 2021

