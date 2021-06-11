Workers in protective clothing deliver food to residents locked down in Guangzhou. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 in China: Guangdong officials strike upbeat tone over latest outbreak
- Officials say that the situation is ‘moving in a good direction’ but further cases cannot yet be ruled out as the province battles the Delta strain
- Two districts of the provincial capital Guangzhou remain in lockdown, but no new cases were reported in neighbouring cities such as Shenzhen and Foshan
