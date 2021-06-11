Chinese researchers are predicting wetter summers for the Inner Tibetan Plateau over the next few years. Photo: Xinhua
Summer outlook wetter for Tibetan Plateau, Chinese researchers predict
- Summer rainfall will increase 12.8 per cent in the area over the next seven years, study finds
- Results could help policymakers manage water resources in the plateau as well as to respond to the risks of climate change, they say
Topic | China science
Chinese researchers are predicting wetter summers for the Inner Tibetan Plateau over the next few years. Photo: Xinhua