Summer outlook wetter for Tibetan Plateau, Chinese researchers predict

  • Summer rainfall will increase 12.8 per cent in the area over the next seven years, study finds
  • Results could help policymakers manage water resources in the plateau as well as to respond to the risks of climate change, they say

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:04pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Chinese researchers are predicting wetter summers for the Inner Tibetan Plateau over the next few years. Photo: Xinhua
