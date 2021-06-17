The Shenzhou 12 manned spaceship is prepared for lift-off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. Photo: Xinhua The Shenzhou 12 manned spaceship is prepared for lift-off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. Photo: Xinhua
The Shenzhou 12 manned spaceship is prepared for lift-off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

breaking | Blast-off for China’s Shenzhou-12 manned mission to build space station

  • The veteran crew, led by Nie Haisheng, 56, include the country’s oldest ever astronauts
  • Mission is a key stage in the country’s plans to become a world leading space power, including the Tiangong space station

Topic |   China's space programme
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:30am, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Shenzhou 12 manned spaceship is prepared for lift-off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. Photo: Xinhua The Shenzhou 12 manned spaceship is prepared for lift-off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. Photo: Xinhua
The Shenzhou 12 manned spaceship is prepared for lift-off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE