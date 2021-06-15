Guangzhou’s vaccination roll-out will resume in July after it was put on hold in the latest outbreak so that mass testing could be carried out. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Guangzhou reports 1 new case but official says pandemic battle is at ‘critical stage’
- Megacity must stay vigilant to avoid a resurgence of infections, health commission says
- Three new areas have been locked down and dozens of other hotspots are still under quarantine
