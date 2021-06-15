Guangzhou’s vaccination roll-out will resume in July after it was put on hold in the latest outbreak so that mass testing could be carried out. Photo: Xinhua Guangzhou’s vaccination roll-out will resume in July after it was put on hold in the latest outbreak so that mass testing could be carried out. Photo: Xinhua
Guangzhou’s vaccination roll-out will resume in July after it was put on hold in the latest outbreak so that mass testing could be carried out. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Coronavirus: Guangzhou reports 1 new case but official says pandemic battle is at ‘critical stage’

  • Megacity must stay vigilant to avoid a resurgence of infections, health commission says
  • Three new areas have been locked down and dozens of other hotspots are still under quarantine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 6:11pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Guangzhou’s vaccination roll-out will resume in July after it was put on hold in the latest outbreak so that mass testing could be carried out. Photo: Xinhua Guangzhou’s vaccination roll-out will resume in July after it was put on hold in the latest outbreak so that mass testing could be carried out. Photo: Xinhua
Guangzhou’s vaccination roll-out will resume in July after it was put on hold in the latest outbreak so that mass testing could be carried out. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE