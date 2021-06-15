China says there are no abnormal levels of radiation at the Taishan nuclear power station. Photo: Handout China says there are no abnormal levels of radiation at the Taishan nuclear power station. Photo: Handout
China says there are no abnormal levels of radiation at the Taishan nuclear power station. Photo: Handout
Energy
China /  Science

‘No abnormal radiation’: China says Taishan nuclear power station running safely

  • Safety is guaranteed at facility, Chinese foreign ministry says after reports of a gas leak
  • French stakeholder EDF says a build-up of noble gases affected the main circuit of reactor No 1

Topic |   Energy
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:56pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China says there are no abnormal levels of radiation at the Taishan nuclear power station. Photo: Handout China says there are no abnormal levels of radiation at the Taishan nuclear power station. Photo: Handout
China says there are no abnormal levels of radiation at the Taishan nuclear power station. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE