Chinese astronauts (from left) Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming are the first crew for China’s space station. Photo: Xinhua
China picks veteran to lead first space station crew, as lift-off preparations begin
- Shenzhou-12 is China’s first crewed space flight in nearly five years and will be led by Nie Haisheng on his third mission
- The astronauts will spend three months on board the Tianhe, core module for the Tiangong space station
Topic | China's space programme
Chinese astronauts (from left) Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming are the first crew for China’s space station. Photo: Xinhua