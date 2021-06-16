The Wudongde hydropower station on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China. Photo: Xinhua The Wudongde hydropower station on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China. Photo: Xinhua
China’s latest Yangtze mega dam powers up all units as country banks on hydropower to curb greenhouse gases

  • The Wudongde dam is one of the world’s biggest hydroelectric stations and will help meet a pledge to become carbon neutral, according to the project director
  • The plant on the Jinsha River, as the upper reaches of the Yangtze are known, will help ‘safeguard power supplies’ in the Greater Bay Area

Holly Chik
Updated: 8:30pm, 16 Jun, 2021

