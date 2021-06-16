Astronauts (from left) Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming, the first crew for China’s new space station, at a press briefing on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Astronauts (from left) Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming, the first crew for China’s new space station, at a press briefing on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China science
China /  Science

Meet the astronauts set to blast off on first Chinese space station mission

  • All three are veterans who came from humble beginnings in rural China
  • They’ll spend three months on the Tianhe doing tests and maintenance

Topic |   China science
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 9:30pm, 16 Jun, 2021

