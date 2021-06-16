The Taishan nuclear power station in Guangdong is about 140km from Hong Kong. Photo: Weibo The Taishan nuclear power station in Guangdong is about 140km from Hong Kong. Photo: Weibo
Energy
China /  Science

Chinese nuclear regulator insists there is no cause for alarm at Taishan plant

  • National Nuclear Safety Administrator says less than 0.01 per cent of fuel rods are damaged – a ‘common phenomenon’ that poses no risk to public
  • Regulator denies CNN report that it raised permitted radiation levels near site, saying it had only changed the limit for inert gases

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 10:16pm, 16 Jun, 2021

