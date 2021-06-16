The Taishan nuclear power station in Guangdong is about 140km from Hong Kong. Photo: Weibo
Chinese nuclear regulator insists there is no cause for alarm at Taishan plant
- National Nuclear Safety Administrator says less than 0.01 per cent of fuel rods are damaged – a ‘common phenomenon’ that poses no risk to public
- Regulator denies CNN report that it raised permitted radiation levels near site, saying it had only changed the limit for inert gases
