China is expected to launch its first crewed space flight in nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Reuters China is expected to launch its first crewed space flight in nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China is expected to launch its first crewed space flight in nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

‘Nobody benefits from these barriers’: call for more collaboration ahead of Chinese space station mission

  • Head of HKU’s Laboratory for Space Research says political divides must be overcome as there are ‘major problems that need solutions now’
  • Quentin Parker also says that while China was blocked from the ISS, it is now opening up its own space station for international experiments

Topic |   China's space programme
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 6:00am, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China is expected to launch its first crewed space flight in nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Reuters China is expected to launch its first crewed space flight in nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China is expected to launch its first crewed space flight in nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE