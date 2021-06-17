China’s three-man crew during training before the launch of the Shenzhou-12 space mission. Photo: Xinhua China’s three-man crew during training before the launch of the Shenzhou-12 space mission. Photo: Xinhua
What will life be like for the astronauts on China space mission?

  • The three-man crew arrived on board the ‘heavenly palace’ where they will spent the next three months on Thursday
  • There have been several improvements to accommodation and other facilities for China’s first crewed space mission in five years

Topic |   China's space programme
Maryann Xue
Updated: 8:35pm, 17 Jun, 2021

