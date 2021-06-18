The WHO has already identified four “variants of concern”. Photo: EPA-EFE The WHO has already identified four “variants of concern”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China should build surveillance system to track coronavirus variants, says top virologist

  • Guan Yi warns that world must prepare to live with Covid-19, which needs close monitoring to respond to mutant strains and develop vaccines accordingly
  • The scientist also warns that humanity must be prepared for the long-term challenge of dealing with the pathogen

Holly Chik
Updated: 10:00am, 18 Jun, 2021

