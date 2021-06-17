Anming Hu at the federal courthouse in Knoxville, Tennessee, on June 7 at the start of his trial on charges he had fraudulently hidden his ties to the Chinese government. On Wednesday, a mistrial was declared after the jury confirmed it was hung. Photo: Knoxville News Sentinel via AP
Trial of scientist accused of hiding work in China ends in hung jury
- Hu Anming had been charged with defrauding Nasa by failing to disclose links to Peking University of Technology in grant applications
- Hu was suspended from University of Tennessee position after federal charges were brought on wire fraud and making false statements
Topic | China technology
