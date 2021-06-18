Beijing has administered 33.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics in Februrary. Photo: Xinhua
China coronavirus: Beijing vaccinates over 70 per cent of population in lead-up to Winter Olympics
- Beijing has administered 33.4 million doses, including to 15.6 million people who have completed their regimen
- China has closed its borders to most foreigners except holders of business visas, with borders set to stay closed until China has a high level of vaccination
