Zhang Zhijian, former vice-president of Harbin Engineering University. Photo: Handout
Leading Chinese nuclear scientist dies in fall from building
- Zhang Zhijian, the vice-president of Harbin Engineering University, was found dead on Thursday. Police say there were no suspicious circumstances
- The scientist had received a number of top honours, including the National Award for Excellence in Innovation
Topic | China science
Zhang Zhijian, former vice-president of Harbin Engineering University. Photo: Handout