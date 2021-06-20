Residents queue outside a vaccination centre in Beijing. Photo: AP
China’s Covid-19 vaccination drive on course to top one billion mark
- Milestone follows significant increase in number of jabs delivered in recent weeks, with the country accounting for more than a third of the global total
- More than 20 million doses have been delivered on some days, but medical experts warn that significant challenges remain
