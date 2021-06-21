Residents line up to have nucleic acid tests in the township of Chang in Dongguan on Saturday. Photo: VCG
Coronavirus: mass testing in Dongguan as China tries to keep lid on Covid-19
- Delta variant dominates infections in latest outbreak, the first time it has hit China
- Guangzhou’s fight against the strain is a warning to other cities not to become too complacent, say experts
