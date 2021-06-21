A new estimate says up to 2.2 billion vaccine doses will need to be administered in China to achieve herd immunity. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China says up to 85 per cent of population needs to be vaccinated for herd immunity
- New estimate from CDC expert comes after country reaches milestone of administering 1 billion Covid-19 doses
- Shao Yiming says it is based on transmissibility of the virus and protection rate of jabs
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
A new estimate says up to 2.2 billion vaccine doses will need to be administered in China to achieve herd immunity. Photo: Reuters