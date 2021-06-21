A new estimate says up to 2.2 billion vaccine doses will need to be administered in China to achieve herd immunity. Photo: Reuters A new estimate says up to 2.2 billion vaccine doses will need to be administered in China to achieve herd immunity. Photo: Reuters
A new estimate says up to 2.2 billion vaccine doses will need to be administered in China to achieve herd immunity. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China says up to 85 per cent of population needs to be vaccinated for herd immunity

  • New estimate from CDC expert comes after country reaches milestone of administering 1 billion Covid-19 doses
  • Shao Yiming says it is based on transmissibility of the virus and protection rate of jabs

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:19pm, 21 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A new estimate says up to 2.2 billion vaccine doses will need to be administered in China to achieve herd immunity. Photo: Reuters A new estimate says up to 2.2 billion vaccine doses will need to be administered in China to achieve herd immunity. Photo: Reuters
A new estimate says up to 2.2 billion vaccine doses will need to be administered in China to achieve herd immunity. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE