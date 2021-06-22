Dr Mike Ryan, of the World Health Organization, says the proportion of vaccinated people in a population is “certainly north of 80 per cent coverage” to significantly cut the risk of an imported case causing an outbreak in countries with a low level of infection. Photo: Reuters Dr Mike Ryan, of the World Health Organization, says the proportion of vaccinated people in a population is “certainly north of 80 per cent coverage” to significantly cut the risk of an imported case causing an outbreak in countries with a low level of infection. Photo: Reuters
Dr Mike Ryan, of the World Health Organization, says the proportion of vaccinated people in a population is “certainly north of 80 per cent coverage” to significantly cut the risk of an imported case causing an outbreak in countries with a low level of infection. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: no certainty on herd immunity until we know more about vaccines and variants

  • Early estimates for reaching herd immunity were based on the original strain but estimates for emerging variants are higher
  • As countries roll out different vaccines at different speeds along with control measures, there may be patchwork of risks in future

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Simone McCarthyZhuang Pinghui
Simone McCarthy  and Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 22 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Mike Ryan, of the World Health Organization, says the proportion of vaccinated people in a population is “certainly north of 80 per cent coverage” to significantly cut the risk of an imported case causing an outbreak in countries with a low level of infection. Photo: Reuters Dr Mike Ryan, of the World Health Organization, says the proportion of vaccinated people in a population is “certainly north of 80 per cent coverage” to significantly cut the risk of an imported case causing an outbreak in countries with a low level of infection. Photo: Reuters
Dr Mike Ryan, of the World Health Organization, says the proportion of vaccinated people in a population is “certainly north of 80 per cent coverage” to significantly cut the risk of an imported case causing an outbreak in countries with a low level of infection. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE