Coronavirus: no certainty on herd immunity until we know more about vaccines and variants
- Early estimates for reaching herd immunity were based on the original strain but estimates for emerging variants are higher
- As countries roll out different vaccines at different speeds along with control measures, there may be patchwork of risks in future
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
Dr Mike Ryan, of the World Health Organization, says the proportion of vaccinated people in a population is “certainly north of 80 per cent coverage” to significantly cut the risk of an imported case causing an outbreak in countries with a low level of infection. Photo: Reuters